Mohun Bagan face Maziya in their last group stage game of the AFC Cup with qualification to the next round not possible. They are currently third in the points table behind Basundhara and Odisha FC. The Bengal based club have not won in their last three attempts in the group phase with two of them ending in defeats. Opponents Maziya are rock bottom and head into the contest on the back of four defeats after opening day win. The team is badly out of form and needs to revamp in order to secure a victory. Maziya versus Mohun Bagan starts at 3:30 PM IST and will be telecasted on the Sports18 network. NorthEast United 1-1 Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24: The Highlanders Holds Nizams to a Draw in an Intense Battle.

Clifford Miranda will take charge of the game in place of Juan Ferrando with the game not having much significance. The likes of Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Asish Rai are all set to miss the clash for Mohun Bagan with the youth players getting a chance to shine. Armando Sadiku should start on the bench with the forward likely to come in the second-half.

Naiz Hasan is the main man in attack for Maziya and he will be supported by Vojislav Balabanovic on the wings. Obeng Regan in midfield will be the one that makes them tick with his slick passing range with Aisam Ibrahim and Tomoki Wada slotting in the middle as well in an attacking 4-3-3 formation.

When Is Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match will be played on Monday, December 11 at National Football Stadium (Maldives), Malé, Maldives. The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Kashmir 3-0 Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24: Snow Leopards Takes Three Points At Home Against Malabars.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Cup 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 SD/HD.

Is Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Maziya will feel confident they can get the job done against a second-string Mohun Bagan team in this dead rubber.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).