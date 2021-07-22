Richarlison scored a hattrick against Germany in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 match. Brazil won 4-2 against Germany in the Group D fixture. Check out the highlights below:

🇧🇷Richarlison has scored a hat-trick in 30 minutes for Brazil in their opening match at the Olympics against Germany. 3-0 to Brazil so far@richarlison97 💙pic.twitter.com/UvAUFE4nGU — The Toffee Blues (@TheToffeeBlues) July 22, 2021

First Goal:

Antony's assist for Richarlison's first goal 🥰pic.twitter.com/Pd6Mp2s2gL — Goal (@goal) July 22, 2021

Last one

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).