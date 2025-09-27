Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea will be looking for their first win in three Premier League games as they gear up to take on Brighton at home. Enzo Maresca, the Blues coach, is under considerable pressure and as has been the custom at Chelsea, the patience shown by the owners is negligible and he will need to start getting results soon. They were poor at Old Trafford and lost out to an under confident Manchester United side. Their opponents Brighton are 14th and have just one win to show for so far. Both these teams will feel three points are there to be taken and we could have an open contest. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 6 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Roberto Sanchez will start in goal for Chelsea after serving his suspension in the EFL Cup game. Joao Pedro will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Enzo Fernandez pushing up to play as an attacking midfielder. Moises Caicedo will pair up with Andrey Santos in midfield with star playmaker Cole Palmer injured. Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto will be deployed out wide with Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench.

Maxim De Cuyper, Brajan Gruda, and Mats Wieffer are the players who have returned to training post injury layoffs. Georginio Rutter will be the player leading the attack and Diego Gomez will line up behind him in a no 10 role. Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh on the wings will use their pace to create chances out wide.

Chelsea vs Brighton Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Brighton Date Saturday, September 27 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Looking to overcome a loss, Chelsea will host Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Chelsea vs Brighton PL match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge in London and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025–26: Arne Slot Defends Referee Over Stoppage Time After Liverpool Beat Everton 2–1 in Merseyside Derby.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Brighton live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Brighton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea will like to stamp their authority on the game from the onset and they should be able to secure a victory.

