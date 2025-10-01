Liverpool suffered a shock defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 against Galatasaray as the latter secured a fighting 1-0 victory. This is Liverpool's second consecutive defeat after the loss against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Liverpool started nervously and that provided Galatasaray to open their scoring. Dominic Szoboszlai caught Baris Alper Yilmaz inside the penalty box and the resultant penalty was converted by Victor Osimhen to give Galatasaray the lead. Liverpool were initially shaken but gathered themselves together and created a few chances. Mohammad Salah and Hugo Ekitike came as subs later but it was not enough to make a difference. Chelsea 1-0 Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Enzo Maresca's Side Secures Crucial Three Points As They Get Past Jose Mourinho and Co By Narrow Margin.

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26

