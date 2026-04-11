Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Chennaiyin FC will host East Bengal FC today in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The Chennaiyin vs East Bengal match pits a resurgent East Bengal side against a home team seeking to secure their first victory at the Marina Arena this season. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Andy Robertson Confirms Liverpool Departure After Nine Illustrious Years With Premier League Club.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 5:00 PM IST Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Digital Streaming FanCode (Subscription or Match Pass required) TV Broadcast Sony Sports Ten 2

Match Preview

East Bengal travel to Chennai following a decisive 7-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata mini-derby. Currently sitting fifth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, Oscar Bruzon's squad is aiming to close the gap on the league leaders and continue their push for the title.

Conversely, Chennaiyin FC sits in 11th place with five points. Managed by Clifford Miranda, the team has struggled for consistency, managing only one win in their six outings. The hosts will be under pressure to deliver a positive result and regain momentum in front of their home supporters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).