UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona did well to bounce back against Olympiacos in their last Champions League tie after their defeat against PSG and they will now look to continue their winning run when they take on Club Brugge in an away tie this evening. The Catalonians are currently 12th in the standings and given the stature of the club, they will look to be further up the ladder. They are actively chasing Real Madrid in the La Liga, but doing well in Europe is also a high priority for Hansi Flick’s men. Their opponents, Club Brugge, lack momentum, having lost twice in a row in the Champions League and this is a crucial tie for them as they try and bounce back. Club Brugge versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Ten network from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Bjorn Meijer, Simon Mignolet, Ludovit Reis, and Raphael Onyedika miss out for Club Brugge due to injuries. Nicolo Tresoldi will feature as the lone striker up top in a 4-5-1 formation. Hans Vanaken, Aleksandar Stankovic, and Lynnt Audoor make up the midfield unit, with their main task being to maintain the defensive shape for the side. Joel Ordonez and Brandon Mechele will be the two central defenders.

Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo featured in the La Liga for Barcelona at the weekend after an injury layoff and will hope to be part of this game too. Pedri, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Raphinha are the players missing out with fitness issues. Ferran Torres will be the target man in the final third with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal on the wings. Fermin Lopez will be deployed as the attacking midfielder with Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado in a double pivot in central midfield. PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Luis Diaz Slams Brace For Die Roten As Defending Champions Suffer First Loss Of UCL Season.

Match Club Brugge vs Barcelona Date Thursday, November 6 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

Barcelona will lock horns with Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Club Brugge vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Club Brugge vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Barcelona attack with flair and confidence and they should score a few goals, ensuring a routine away win.

