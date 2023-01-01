The transfer window has just witnessed one of the most memorable moves being made in the history of football. After leaving Manchester United in November following a controversial interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has now joined Saudi Arabia’s side Al Nassr. He had a poor FIFA World Cup 2022 as well where he was relegated to the bench in Portugal’s knockout games with the former European champions eventually being eliminated by a spirited Morocco in the quarterfinals. The star forward made a big money move to the Middle East, a place which he is next set to next conquer after dominating European football for quite some time. Ronaldo would also be earning a hefty amount at the Saudi Arabian club, where he has reportedly penned a deal of more than 200 million euros. Most Expensive Football Players: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar Jr, Check List Of Top Five Biggest Contracts In Footballing History.

Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr was reported in the media for quite some now and it was officially confirmed on December 31. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was featured in a social media post made by the club where he held the jersey and unsurprisingly, the pictures have gone viral ever since they were posted. Fans oftentimes save the images of their favourite sports stars and use them as wallpapers for their desktops or mobile phones and things are not much different in this case. Ronaldo, apart from his successes on the pitch, enjoys a massive following all across the world and fans have already started browsing the web for checking out pictures of the Portugal superstar in the blue and yellow jersey of Al Nassr. Ronaldo will be wearing his iconic number seven jersey at his new club as well. As a sea of Ronaldo fans await to see how this next chapter in the Portugal forward’s career pans out, let us take a look at some pictures of him with an Al Nassr jersey, which cannot just be used as wallpaper on desktop but also mobile phones but also shared with friends online. When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play his First Match for Al Nassr? Know Portuguese Star’s Joining Date and his Debut Game in Saudi Pro League 2022-23.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Jersey HD Image

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Jersey (Photo credit: Twitter @AlNassrFC_EN)

Fans who have been watching him compete in the red and white of Manchester United in the past two years, will now slowly get used to seeing him in the yellow and blue of Al Nassr. There are many more pictures that will arrive of Cristiano Ronaldo in an Al Nassr jersey when the star footballer makes his debut for the Saudi Arabian outfit.

