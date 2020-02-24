Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Could Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Says Major League Soccer (MLS) Manager Adrian Heath

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both join the US Major League Soccer (MLS) in some part of their career believe Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath. Messi, ever since his well-publicised dispute with club technical director Eric Abidal, has been tipped to move away from FC Barcelona while Ronaldo has well mentioned his desire to play in different leagues and experience different countries. Heath, a two-time winner of English league’s first division and an Everton legend, also feels new MLS franchise Inter Miami is the favourite to land either of the two courtesy their owner David Beckham. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer Beckham is eager to raise his club profile by making a marquee signing or two. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Have Joined Malaga for Only €3.5M in 2002.

Both Messi and Ronaldo, like, many of their predecessors have been linked to the United States where they are expected to finish their glorious footballing years with short stints in the US. Heath, however, not only believes that both at some point of their career would move to the MLS but is also certain they both these superstars would one day line up for the same side. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: LA Galaxy Latest Entrant for Barcelona Forward’s Signing, MLS Side Enquires on Possible Move.

“That would be incredible for football in the USA and if anyone has the global profile to make that dream a reality then it has to be David Beckham,” Heath, who has coached Orlando City earlier in the MLS and would rival Beckham’s Inter Miami side in the upcoming season, told The Mirror. “It may not happen just yet, but I can see Ronaldo following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard playing in the MLS.”

Not every side, however, can afford to dream of signing one of these stars let along both and Heath agrees to that. “For Ronaldo and Messi, the two obvious destinations if they came to the MLS would be Los Angeles and Miami. And, with his links to both players and the plan Beckham and his backers have in place, I can really only see them going to Miami.” Ronaldo has played for both clubs Beckham turned out for while Messi is a close friend of the former England star and they both promote the brand Adidas together.

Heath also feels that the MLS can become one of the top leagues in the world in future and will soon start attracting top players from around the globe. “I believe the MLS has the potential to become one of the top leagues in the world. In the past, it’s been a place for top stars to wind down their careers, but I think that will change.” And he feels the arrival of a top name in Beckham and his franchise would ring in that change. “The arrival of Beckham and Miami will help accelerate that switch in mentality.”