Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player since 1961 to score 33 or more Serie A goals in a single calendar year. Ronaldo scored a wonderful brace as Juventus beat Parma 4-0 to return to winning ways in the league and move to third in the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The brace helped him reach 33 league goals in 2020 and join an exclusive Serie A list. Ronaldo is one of only four footballers to have scored 33 or more Serie A goals in a single calendar year. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Dejected After Losing FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award 2020 to Robert Lewandowski (See Pic)

Ronaldo joins Omar Sivori (33 goals in 1961), Gunnar Nordahl (36 goals in 1950) and Felice Borel (41 goals in 1933) as the four players to have netted 33 or more times in the league. He equalled Sivori’s record and is now only behind Nordahl and Borel in the list of most Serie A goals scored in a single calendar year. He can, however, overtake Omar Sivori or join Gunnar Nordahl with a hat-trick against Fiorentina in Juventus’ final league match this year. Lionel Messi Equals Pele’s Record of 643 Goals for a Single Club; Brazilian Legend Congratulates Barcelona Star With Touching Message (See Instagram Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Equalled Omar Sivori

⚪⚫ @Cristiano has equalled Omar Sivori, the last player to score 33 goals in a single calendar year in @SerieA_EN, in 1961 👏🔥#ParmaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/o4ELf5aRmX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 19, 2020

The 35-year-old has been in terrific form this season and has already scored 12 times in the Serie A. His goals have come in 174 attempts this. Ronaldo is also ahead of Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 winner Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 32 goals and Lionel Messi, who has netted only 18 times this calendar year.

Juventus, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak in the Serie A this season after 13 matches. They are one of only two teams yet to lose a game this season the Italian league this year. Ronaldo will hope for a hat-trick against Fiorentina so that he can equal Gunnar Nordahl's feat and then may overtake chase Felice Borel’s record next season.

