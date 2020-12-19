A couple of days ago, the Best FIFA Award 2020 were announced in Switzerland and all eyes were on the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 as we had Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were nominated. Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski won the gong and since the event was virtual the nominees including CR7 and Messi were present during the ceremony. As the German stalwart lifted the trophy, CR7 was seen crestfallen and the picture of his grumpy face is catching a lot of attention on social media. While Lionel Messi looked quite normal but Ronaldo looked a bit upset with defeat. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.

On hand were team Bayern Munich was hailing Lewa, Barcelona was seen consoling Lionel Messi and said that the Argentine will always be their GOAT. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were a part of the FIFA Playing XI team. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp won the Manager of the Year Award. Now, let's have a look at CR7's reaction below:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s vibe after losing: pic.twitter.com/PppYAAQhJu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 17, 2020

Check out the full list of winners below:

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFPRO Women’s World11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK), Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).

FIFPRO Men’s World11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK), Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphoso Davies (Canada), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany)l, Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)

Bundesliga also posted several tweets about how happy they were with Robert Lewandowski winning the gong.

