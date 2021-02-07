Fresh from his birthday celebrations the other day, Cristiano Ronaldo

scored one and forced a Roger Ibanez's own goal as Juventus beat AS Roma 2-0. With this win, Juventus moves to third place on Serie A points table. The Bianconeri had won five games on the bounce before Saturday's game and were fresh from a Coppa Italia win over Inter Milan in midweek, reports Xinhua news agency. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates his 36th Birthday With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Kids, CR7 Reflects Back on Life and Career (See Post).

Ronaldo, who just turned 36 one day before, marked his birthday with an opening goal in the 12th minute as the talisman collected from Alvaro Morata on the edge of the box before finishing with a left-footed strike. The home side should have doubled the lead 10 minutes later, but Ronaldo saw his shot bounce off the woodwork.

As Roma was pinning Juventus back, the Old Lady made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when Dejan Kulusevski burst down the right and squared for a well-positioned Ronaldo, but Ibanez accidentally slid it into his own net under the pressure. Juventus leapfrogs Roma into third place with 42 points, two ahead of the Giallorossi. Georgina Rodriguez Wishes Cristiano Ronaldo on his 36th Birthday, Shares Lovely Pictures of the Couple (See Post).

Watch Ronaldo Score Against Roma

Elsewhere, Genoa stunned Napoli as veteran Goran Pandev's brace helped the Grifone earn a 2-1 shock victory, while Atalanta fumbled a 3-0 lead and only settled for a 3-3 tie against Torino. (Inputs IANS)

