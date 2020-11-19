Cristiano Ronaldo is quite particular about his fitness and a lot of times, and many of his pictures in the gym have gone viral on several occasions. Now, here’s his latest snap posted by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went viral on social media and will motivate you to hit the gym. In the snap, we see CR7 posing by the treadmill. The picture might be for a brand from Japan which is yet to be launched. In the caption of the snap, the Portugal star said that he can't wait to try the treadmill. Cristiano Ronaldo's Elite Mentality Displayed in Viral WhatsApp Chat With Patrice Evra.

Ronaldo was last seen in action during the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match between Portugal and Croatia. CR7 could not make it to the scoresheet. Ruben Dias' brace and Joao Felix's one goal helped the team win the match 3-2. Portugal has played six games so far in the tournament and has won four games losing one and the remaining ended with a draw. For now, check out the snap shared by CR7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been in the news for the on-going transfer stories. It is said that Manchester United is looking to get their former player CR7 on board. However, a few days ago there were reports about CR7 wanting to go to his former club Real Madrid. There has been no confirmation about the same from the Portugal star.

