Cristiano Ronaldo made way into the top 10 list of the Most Admired Men 2020 and parked himself on number six of the list. Ronaldo was placed on number seven last year and thus has gained one spot in 2020. CR7 got 4.5 ratings. Whereas his contemporary Lionel Messi misses out on the Top 10 list as he is placed on number 11 of the list. The Argentine has slipped a couple of places this year as he was placed on number nine in 2019. This would obviously be a big disappointment for the fans of Lionel Messi as he had 3.5 ratings. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been compared for donkey’s years now. Whether it’s their playing style of tactics or even their body language, the fans make sure to compare every aspect. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Among World’s Most Admired 2019 List, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Fail to Claim a Spot

But none of them has come to a conclusion that who between the two is the real GOAT as they have their share of stats which show their strengths and weakness too. The top 10 list comprises names like former USA President Barak Obama who topped the list with Bill Gates featuring on number two. China’s Xi Jinping is on number three and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows. Actor Jackie Chan is on number five. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner is on number six. Check out the list below:

World's Most Admired Men 2020 (1-10) 1. Barack Obama 🇺🇸 2. Bill Gates 🇺🇸 3. Xi Jinping 🇨🇳 4. Narendra Modi 🇮🇳 5. Jackie Chan🇨🇳 6. Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 7. Jack Ma🇨🇳 8. Dalai Lama 9. Elon Musk 🇿🇦 10. Keanu Reeves 🇨🇦https://t.co/4nO3Jrs2Sk pic.twitter.com/mBItMzKcLx — YouGov (@YouGov) September 25, 2020

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan is on number 14 whereas, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is on number 16 and happens to be the new entrant in the list.

