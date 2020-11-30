Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski are unarguably the best players of the century. There has been a debate about who among the three is the best but the names here are qualified as one of the best players in the history of the game. Now, the three players have been nominated for the Player of the Century Award by the Globe Soccer’s Player. There are a few other players included in the list which has names like Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Neymar Jr Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a few others. Cristiano Ronaldo Plays an Electric Guitar in His Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

The ceremony is supposed to happen on December 27, 2020, in Dubai. Ronaldo had won the Player of the Year award for the sixth time last year. Player of the Century is a new category introduced by the organisers. Lewandowski, Ronaldo and Messi have been nominated for the Player of the year ward as well. Check the full list of nominations below:

Player of the Year Award 2020

Player Club Country Ciro Immobile Lazio Italy Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Portugal Karim Benzema Real Madrid France Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina Marquinhos PSG Brazil Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich Germany

Player of the Century nominees in alphabetical order

A-G I-R R-Z Andrea Pirlo Iker Casillas Ronaldinho Andres Iniesta Kaka Ronaldo Nazario Andriy Shevchenko Kylian Mbappe Sergio Ramos Arjen Robben Lionel Messi Steven Gerrard Cristiano Ronaldo Luis Figo Xavi Hernandez David Beckham Manuel Neuer Zinedine Zidane Fabio Cannavaro Mohamed Salah Zlatan Ibrahimovic Francesco Totti Neymar Frank Lampard Philipp Lahm Gianluigi Buffon Robert Lewandowski

The fans will have to vote for their favourite footballers by visiting the website of Globe Soccer and then can make their picks accordingly, It would be interesting to see who walks away with the gong with so many good names in the list.

