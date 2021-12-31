Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Burnley last night in the EPL 2021-22 and took the team to a stunning 3-1 win. Ronaldo scored in the 35th minute of the match and the team was cruising to a win. With this, Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a few records and even moved into the top 15 of the highest goal scorers for Manchester United. Ronaldo scripted many more records during the game. But first, let's have a look at how the game panned out to be. Manchester United Ends 2021 on a High Note, Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo Lead Red Devils to 3-1 Win Over Burnley in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights).

So Manchester United looked quite lethal since the start of the game. As opposed to reports on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo started with the game. Scott McTominay netted a goal at the 8th minute of the game. Ben Mee's own goal at the 27th minute pushed Manchester United to 2-0. Ronaldo then banged the net at the 35th minute to script more records. Aaron Lennon scored a goal at the 38th minute of the game but that couldn't help their opponents Manchester United walked away with the last laugh.

Cristiano is now above Tommy Taylor in the all-time Manchester United Top goal scorer list. Cristiano Ronaldo will need another 15 goals to move ahead of 13th placed David Herd.

Burnley is the 120th different club Ronaldo has scored against in his career.

Ronaldo has scored his 91st Premier League goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 47 runs in 2021.

Aaron Lennon & Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to score in the Premier League in both 2005-06 and 2021-22

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Premier League goals (92) than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91).

Goal Highlights:

Manchester United is now placed on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 31 points. The team will take on the Wolves on January 3, 2022, at Old Trafford.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).