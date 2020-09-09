Cristiano Ronaldo has added one more feather to his prolific cap. The five-time Ballon d’ Or award winner not only led his national side to a 2-0 win against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League 2020 but also scored his 100th international goal. Ronaldo scored a brace during the game and now has 101 goals in his kitty. The match was held at Friends Arena and with this, they have six points in their kitty. Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal at the 45th minute of the match and then later scored at the 72nd minute. Also, his first goal of the match was the 57th career goal from free-kick. Needless to say that the netizens went berserk and shared reactions on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First European Footballer to Net 100 International Goals, Achieves Milestone During Portugal vs Sweden Match in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 (Watch Video).

Ronaldo scored his 99th goal in November 2019 against Luxembourg. Ths the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner had to wait for the more than six months to net his 100th international goal. The Juventus forwards had scored a hat-trick against Lithuania to put him on 99th goal. Last week Ronaldo had been ousted from the game against Croatia due to a toe infection. The netizens excitement knew no bounds no sooner Ronaldo scored the goal and they shared the clip his goal on social media. Check it out below:

101 International goals for #Cristiano #Ronaldo and 49 in 47 matches since turning 30, like him or not the man is a goal scoring machine 🔥🐐 https://t.co/ffe6Uh5PQd — Tlou Sports (@TlouSports_) September 8, 2020

#Ronaldo living proof of hard work and dedication I respect it @Cristiano 35 years old still breaking records — John Wayne (@BigW124) September 8, 2020

No fake retirements No fake transfers. No drama. Just pure hard work, determination and greatness.#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/QXXSMr9GpC — Miss Merry (@miss_merrry) September 8, 2020

With this, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first European player to ever score 100 goals with his national side. Ronaldo scored his first international goal at Euro 2004 when he was 10-year-old.

