Milestones and Cristiano Ronaldo certainly go hand in hand, and the legendary striker has added another feather to his already prestigious hat. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner star smashed the 100th goal of his international career during Portugal vs Sweden clash in UEFA Nations League 2020-21, becoming the first European and second overall to reach the landmark. The Portuguese star is just second to Iran’s Ali Daei (109) in the list of most goals in international football. Ronaldo’s goal didn’t just propel him to another record but also helped Portugal beat Sweden comfortably by 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Told to Wear Face Mask During Portugal's 4-1 Win Over Croatia.

Speaking of Ronaldo’s historic goal, Portugal were heading to the half-time with the scoreboard reading 0-0. However, Ronaldo got a free-kick, and he utilized it to perfection. The talisman smashed the ball in Sweden’s net from outside the box and rewrote the history books. The veteran striker didn’t take long in doubling his side’s lead as he smoked one more sensational goal in the 72nd minute of the game and took his tally to 101. Meanwhile, let’s look at CR7’s legendary strike.

Watch Video:

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S BEAUTIFUL FREE KICK TO SCORE 100TH PORTUGAL GOAL!!!pic.twitter.com/VaKB55qfIR — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 8, 2020

CR7's 101st International Goal:

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KoPMwNLbtY — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 8, 2020

Notably, Ronaldo had to miss Portugal's opening match against Croatia due to an infection. Although, Portugal won the game comfortably by 4-1, the star striker looked raring to go back in action from the stands. Nevertheless, he made a scintillating comeback and put up a memorable performance. With being just 35 and a lot of football left in him, he's certain to go past Daei's tally and become the most successful international footballer.

With this, Defending champions Portugal have registered another sensational win, and they must be high on confidence. They’ll next lock horns again France on September 12 at the Friends Arena in Sweden.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 02:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).