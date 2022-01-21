This might come in as a rude shock to all the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo but the Manchester United star has not been included in the final XI FIFA 22 Team of the Year. This is the first time that the former Juventus star has been left out. Mohamed Salah has also been excluded from the team. This was yet another notable missout. His arch-rival Lionel Messi has made it to the cut. On the other hand, Robert Lewandowski has made it to the cut. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kevin De Bruyne have been included in the playing XI. Robert Lewandowski Unperturbed With Lionel Messi Not Voting for Him for Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year 2021, Says 'It Was His Decision'.

Five players from PSG have been included in FIFA2022 Team of the Year. Cristiano Ronaldo had been a part of the team for the past 11 years. Ronaldo has ended the year with 47 goals across all competitions. He had broken several records including most goals, most international goals and most goals in the European Championships. Coming to the number of silverware won by Ronaldo, he had only won Coppa Italia with Juventus.

Twitter:

🏆 Football's best, decided by you. This is your #TOTY. pic.twitter.com/eyK03VbFgh — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 20, 2022

PSG also posted a tweet about five players being included.

The fans were quick enough to point out the fact that Salah and Ronaldo had missed out from the list. They posted several tweets on social media and vented out their frustration.

