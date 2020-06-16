Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics)

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 09:17 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics)
Team Juventus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and the team is looking to lift the Coppa Italia for the 14th time and are sweating it out ahead of the match. Juventus and Napoli are all set for the Coppa Italian 2019-20 match which will be held in Rome on June 18, 2020. Both the teams have faced a draw in their previous games and now are looking to get back to winning ways. Juventus won on away goal during their second leg match against AC Milan whereas, Napoli faced a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan and they won on an aggregate of 2-1. Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals: Check Out New Rules For Extra-Time & Penalty.

Juventus particularly had faced flak for being lacklustre and Ronaldo was accused of being rusty as he missed the penalty during the semis. Ronaldo was surely angry with himself for missing out on a penalty and even pushed Lucas Paqeuta while walking to the dressing room. So undoubtedly the team is leaving no stone unturned to win the game and is only aiming for a win. A few pictures of the Bianconeri team were shared on social media. Check them out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Caption this 👆 #Dybala #Ronaldo #NapoliJuve #CoppaItaliaCocaCola #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve

A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on

Another one

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😄 #juve #juventus #forzajuve #finoallafine

A post shared by Notizie Bianconere ⚪⚫ (@notiziebianconere) on

All the way to finals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

training day @juventus #lajoya💎 #dybala #ronaldo #juventus #juventusnapoli

A post shared by __dybala_fan.page___ (@__dybala_fan.page___) on

Talking about the match, as per the new rules by the organisers, if the game ends in a draw till the 90th minute, the fate of the match will be decided on penalties. The decision has been taken to avoid injury of the players for the remaining season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Napoli napoli vs juventus Paulo Dybala
