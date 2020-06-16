Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2029-20 Finals: Check Out New Rules For Extra-Time & Penalty

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 07:49 PM IST
Juventus (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Napoli and Juventus will take on each other at the Studio Olimpico in Rome and both teams are geared up for the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. Juventus won on away goals to AC Milan in a goalless draw. The team was accused of not being prepared for the match and looking lack lustred. Whereas, Napoli won on an aggregate of 2-1 with the semi-final match ended with a 1-1 draw. Talking about Napoli, the team has lifted the title five times so far. Juventus has lifted the trophy 13 times and they will look to extend their streak. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the new extra-time and penalty rules for the finals. Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match.

So going by what the organisers have to say, there will be no extra time in the game if no goals are scored until the 90th minute of the match. The decision was taken to minimise the injury of the footballers for the rest of the season. Instead, the game will straight head into penalties is drawn. The match will be held behind closed doors in the absence of the fans.

Talking about the team, Juventus will be in the game without the services of Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey. Whereas, Napoli will be missing out on the services of David Ospina who had been suspended in the previous game. Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit had are already injured so they would miss their three main players for the finals.

