Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been compared to each other for quite a long time now. The two stalwarts have amazed the world of football with their skills over the span of their career and the two are in their 30s. But none of them seem to slow down. They have a fan following from all over the world and very often celebrities have been asked to pick between the two stalwarts. This time it was none other than the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal who was asked to pick between the two. Devdutt Padikkal Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 20-Year-Old RCB Opening Batsman.

Without any hesitation, the RCB youngster picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. When asked about his reasons to pick the Portugal star over Messi, Padikkal said, that he is an ardent fan of Manchester United. As we all know Man United fans have a very strong affiliation towards Ronaldo and things are no different with Padikkal too. Ronaldo has achieved legendary status at Old Trafford. The former Real Madrid striker helped Manchester United win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League, against Chelsea in 2008.

Prior to this, even Khaleel Ahmed had picked CR7 over Messi. Padikkal has been in the news for his century against the Rajasthan Royals. He has so far scored 171 runs so far in the IPL 2021. His highest score so far in the season has been 101 unbeaten which was hammered against the Rajasthan Royals as mentioned earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).