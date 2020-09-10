Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first European footballer to reach the milestone of 100 international goals. The 35-year-old netted his 100th and 101st goal against Sweden in the 2-0 victory over Sweden in the recently concluded UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixtures. This makes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner the only player among the active footballer’s to score a century of goal for their respective national teams. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Crossing 100 International Goals For Portugal, Here's What CR7 Said (Watch Video).

A couple of days after achieving the tremendous feat, Cristiano Ronaldo relived his 100th goal for Portugal with a social media post. The Juventus star scored a brilliant free-kick at the end of the first half to reach the milestone. ‘What a beautiful way to reach my goal 100!’ the 35-year-old captioned his post celebrating a century of goals for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Jersey Number 100 After a Century of Goals, Portugal Star Thanks Colleagues & Coaches (See Post).

See Post

What a beautiful way to reach my goal 100! 🇵🇹⚽️👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LzAGszcNlf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 10, 2020

The brace against Sweden makes Cristiano Ronaldo only the second footballer ever to reach the 100-figure mark at the international level. Ali Daei remains in pole position with 109 international goals for the Iran national football team. Daei played for the Asian team from 1993 to 2006 but the Portuguese skipper is just eight strikes behind his record.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to international action in October when Portugal take on Spain in a friendly match. The 35-year-old will look to add to his already impressive tally before taking on world champions France on matchday 3 of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign.

