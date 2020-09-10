Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to have scored 101 goals for the national team. The feat was by CR7 during Sweden vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020. In that particular match which was held at the Friends Arena, Ronaldo’s brace helped the team win the game by 2-0 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again scripted history by creating new and destroying old records. After the match, Ronaldo posted for a picture with his teammates and flaunted the jersey which had number 100 written at the back of it. Ronaldo was standing in the middle of the picture along with his teammates. Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 100 International Goals: All 41 Countries Portuguese Captain Has Scored Against.

In the same post, he went on to thank, his colleagues, coaches and the members of the team who helped him achieve this feat. Ronaldo is just nine goals away from equalling the record of Ali Daei who has 109 goals in his kitty. Ronaldo had to wait for more than six months to net 100 goals. For now, let's have a look at the post by CR7.

After the match, Ronaldo also posted the video of the goals and said that he didn't want to stop at 100 goals so he went on to net one more. Portugal is a part of Group C in the UEFA Nations League 2020 and is placed alongside France, Croatia

