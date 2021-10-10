Cristiano Ronaldo does it again! This time for Portugal FC. Ronaldo scored at the 37th minute of the match. Jose Fonte and Andre Silva also contributed with a goal each. With this Ronaldo's Portugal registered 3-0 win over Qatar in an international friendly.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal against Qatar assisted by Diogo Dalot! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tniFawWHNp — The United Zone Podcast (@UnitedZonePod) October 9, 2021

