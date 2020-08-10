Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems, is always one defeat away from starting a transfer rumour. The Portuguese and Juventus is an outright winner. He loves winning and loves teams that win regularly, dominate and lift trophies. At Manchester United, Ronaldo won three successive Premier League trophies and a Champions League title. At Real Madrid, the 35-year-old lifted three successive European titles and also won two La Liga crowns. These trophies, among the many other domestic cups he has won with both these clubs, show Ronaldo is a serial winner and loves winning trophies as much as he loves winning personal accolades. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Agent Jorge Mendes to Meet PSG Sporting Director to Discuss Potential Move.

Ronaldo had also won successive Serie A titles with Juventus in Italy. He was instrumental in Juventus’ 2019-20 league title win and led the attack with 31 goals. But this was Juventus’ ninth successive Serie A title. They had won the first seven without him and could have perhaps won the other two too. Ronaldo was signed to create a dominance in Europe, where Juventus are yet to win a trophy since 1995-96. Video of Andrea Pirlo Outfoxing Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Viral Following Former AC Milan Midfielder’s Appointment As Juventus Manager.

But that mission has failed so far. In Ronaldo’s two seasons at Turin, Juventus have been knocked out of the quarter-finals and the round of 16 respectively. It is, therefore, not a surprise that Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club immediately after the club’s elimination from Champions League 2019-20 on away goals to Lyon. Take a look at the clubs, Ronaldo has been linked so far ever since he joined Juventus in 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain

French champions PSG are the latest addition to a host of clubs, Ronaldo has been linked since joining Juventus. Reports in France state that Ronaldo was set to join PSG and talks of a permanent transfer was on before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The COVID-19 break has halted all talks. But immediately after Juventus’ elimination from the UCL, transfer rumours has steamed up further.

Manchester United

A grand return to where it all started for the superstar Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United is never out of the reckoning when top footballers are linked with a transfer rumour. Ever since he joined, Ronaldo has been time and again linked with a return to the Red Devils. Manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer was even asked about a potential transfer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Of course, Solskjaer replied it was always a possibility.

Chelsea

Ronaldo was first linked to Chelsea when he was at Real Madrid and preparing to leave the club at the end of the 2018-18 UCL campaign. Ronaldo was rumoured to join Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Italian has long left England but Ronaldo has even since been continuously linked to Chelsea.

Real Madrid

When he left Real Madrid, Ronaldo had sparked outrage after stating that he left unwanted at the club. Florentino Perez was accused of favouring Gareth Bale over the Portuguese superstar. But Ronaldo has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane took over as the coach.

Inter Milan

Ronaldo has even been linked with a transfer to Serie A rivals Inter Milan. The report had stated that Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will be involved in a player-swap plus cash deal. This one, however, looks less likely as neither clubs will want to be involved in such a high-profile deal.

