Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to leave Juventus in the summer as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not happy with the team’s recent performances. French giants Paris Saint Germain, have been tipped to sign the 35-year-old as reports suggest that the Portuguese footballer’s agent will meet with the Parisians to discuss a possible deal. Amid all this, Mexican side Tlaxcala FC have tried their hand in luring the former Real Madrid man. Amid PSG Transfer Rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Short Vacation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children (See Family Pics).

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus in doubt, the third tier Mexican side tried an ambitious approach in hopes of signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Taking to their twitter account, Tlaxcala FC wrote ‘Did you see how handsome you would look with the Coyotes, my commander Cristiano Ronaldo?’ as they posted a photoshopped image of the Portuguese in their new kit. When New Juventus Manager Andrea Pirlo Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo for Lionel Messi in His Champions League Dream Team.

See Post

The Mexican side also asked Cristiano to tell Juventus to answer their phone. However, it looks highly unlikely that the Coyotes will get a response from the former Real Madrid star as he continues to ponder on where his future lies.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disappointing end to the footballing season as, despite the 35-year-old’s brace in the second leg, Juventus were surprisingly knocked out of the Champions League from the round of 16 by underdogs Lyon. This has let the Portuguese international to consider his future with the Italian side.

PSG is the next rumoured destination for the 35-year-old with his agent Jorge Mendes holding talks with the French side’s director during the ongoing Champions League competition in Portugal. However, Juventus chief Angelli following the defeat against Lyon has insisted that Ronaldo will not be leaving the club.

