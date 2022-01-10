Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United at the start of the season but six months into his new venture, the Portuguese superstar is considering his future. The Red Devils have struggled this season for consistent performances which resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but their form hasn’t improved since the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The record English champions are seventh in the Premier League, 22 points off leaders Manchester City. Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo to be the Captain for Manchester United as Portugal Star Underlines Team’s Mediocre Performance in EPL 2021-22.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo has held emergency talks with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his future at Manchester United. The Portuguese star arrived from Juventus in the summer but is reportedly not happy with the performances of the teams halfway into the new season and fears of the campaign turning into a disaster.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged 14 goals in 29 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season but it hasn’t prevented inconsistent performances from the Red Devils. It is understood that the Portuguese captain is concerned with the team's form and is feeling the ‘pressure’ and ‘stressed by the 'situation’.

As stated by the publication a source revealed that ‘Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United. The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders. There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation.’

‘He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he is starting to recognise that winning trophies with the current set-up could be a real struggle. Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be. Nothing has been ruled out.’ The statement added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).