Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United gained focus once again after the star player scored in his side's 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, September 15. This was the Portugal forward's first goal, not just in the UEFA Europa League but also this season as he looks to start scoring more frequently with his drought having come to an end. After the match, head coach Erik ten Hag once again reiterated that Ronaldo was 'totally committed' to the club and its project under the Dutch manager. Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United, Europa League 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo's First UEL Goal Secures Maximum Points for Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

"He's [Ronaldo] really close, when he gets more fitness he will score more. He's totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has connections that are coming around him [on the pitch] and he is constructing connections so I'm happy with that. Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty," the Dutch coach said at the end of the match, as quoted by Mirror.com.

Ronaldo was given his second start in the UEFA Europa League and he did not disappoint, as he converted a shot from the penalty spot after Diogo Dalot was fouled. A lot has been said already about Ronaldo's future at the club, especially with him reportedly having asked to leave with United not qualifying for the Champions League.

But as of now, all of those talks have been put to rest with the player staying put at Old Trafford atleast till January. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would look to continue his good form in the Premier League when his side goes up against archrivals Manchester City next month.

