Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season and first ever in the Europa League as Manchester United defeated Sheriff 2-0 to register maximum points from the clash. Erik ten Hag's men have bounced back brilliantly after opening day defeat to Real Sociedad.

Watch Sheriff vs Manchester United Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)