Cristiano Ronaldo has been unhappy at Juventus and just before the coronavirus pandemic had made its presence felt all over the world. Yes! You read it right! If reports are to be believed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wished to play along with the likes of younger talents like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and that saw him move to PSG. The Portugal star was quite frustrated with the Bianconeri in November when Juventus secured a late win over Lokomotiv Moscow. Ronaldo could not find a net, neither successful in being a good playmaker. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Gianluigi Buffon After Winning Serie A 2019-20, Asks Fans to Guess the Number of Trophies The Youngsters Have.

Ronaldo had had a great outing in Premier League and even La Liga. But had struggled in the Serie A. Even the club owners would have surely made a good transfer for Ronaldo. But with the coronavirus hitting all over the world, things have gone haywire for the teams. The financial state of the world has gone for a toss. Recently, Ronaldo picked up his second Serie A title and was in a great form since the start of the season.

He netted 31 goals in the Italian league but lost out on the Golden Boot race to Lazio's Ciro Immobile who had netted 36 goals in the Italian league and even won the Golden Boot race. But Ronaldo had become the fastest player to reach 50 goal mark in the Italian league. However, now in the recent Instagram post, he has hinted to stay with the Bianconeri and intends to win his third title.

