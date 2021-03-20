Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Best Player in Serie A once again. This is the second time that CR7 has been named as the best player in Italy ever since his arrival to Juventus. Ronaldo arrived at Juventus in 2018 after breaking his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid. Juventus forward has now taken to social media and posted a picture of himself with the award. Along with the snap, CR7 posted a long note to go along with it and thanked the people who work behind the scenes to make Juventus a better team. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Gran Gala del Calcio AIC Player of The Year Award, Paulo Dybala & Leonardo Bonucci Named Among Top XI.

"Behind our collective glory and our individual triumphs, there is always a huge entourage of professionals who give their all so that we don't lack anything," read a part of the caption of the snap which was posted on social media. In the post, he also promised the fans that the team will soon be giving them reasons to celebrate as things are not over as yet.

Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Cristiano Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus had three players who made it to the Serie A playing XI. Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci were the ones who made it to the playing XI. Lazio's Ciro Immobile also made it to the list.

Serie A 2019-20 top XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Gosens, De Vrij, Bonucci, Theo Hernandez; Barella, Gomez, Luis Alberto; Dybala, Immobile, Ronaldo

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).