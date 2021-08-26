"Ronaldo to Man City," was the top trend on social media which went viral shortly after Harry Kane confirmed that he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspurs. Post this, it is widely reported that Pep Guardiola's side could sign Cristiano Ronaldo in their team. After being absent from the training session at Tottenham Hotspurs, Kane finally ended the ongoing speculation about his transfer to Manchester City. As per a report by ESPN, Manchester City could sign CR7 only if the England captain would stay wherever he is. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Juventus Owner’s Relative Lapo Elkann Lashes Out at Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani for Posting a Picture of CR7 in PSG Shirt Alongside Lionel Messi!

As per the report, Manchester City will have to overcome a lot of hurdles to sign the Juventus star. Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered himself to Manchester City of 25 million euros. With this, Ronaldo has risked his Manchester United legacy. The Premier League team will have to deal with high wages. So far Juventus is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club and Pavel Nedved has been insisting on the same. Ronaldo started the Serir A 2021-22 season by being on the bench during the match against Udinese.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City. Before this, Ronaldo had posted a note on social media and asked the press to stop speculating about his transfer. This would be humiliating to even the associated clubs. Even PSG joined the bandwagon. Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the brother of the PSG owner took to social media and posted a picture of Ronaldo in a PSG shirt with Lionel Messi. This added to the rumours of the transfer market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).