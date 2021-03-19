For days now, it is widely speculated that Cristiano Ronaldo will go back to his former club Real Madrid and even the mood at the Los Blancos suggests a possible return of CR7. Now, even Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Marcelo has added to the speculation. So of these account on Instagram had posted a video about CR7 celebrating the La Liga win with Marcelo and tagged both of them in the caption which read, "That @marcelotwelve ✖️ @cristiano connection." Now, Marcelo's response raised a lot many eyebrows. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Return Possible, Zinedine Zidane Spills Beans on CR7’s Return to Bernabeu.

"Soon," wrote Marcelo with a couple of emojis. Now, the fans cannot control their excitement with the speculation of CR7's return to Real Madrid. On numerous occasions when Real Madrid does not have a good day on the field, the fans on social media miss the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and wish for his return. Even with CR7, if one were to go by the speculations. he has been planning to move away from Juventus.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 433 (@433)

Here is the snapshot of his comment below:

Marcelo's comment on the post (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prior to this even Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had not refused from having Ronaldo back to Real Madrid. "We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here. But now he's a Juventus player and we must respect this," he had said. With this, we are sure that the fans are quite excited about the news.

