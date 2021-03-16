For a few days now, there have been various reports on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible return to his former club Real Madrid. It is said that CR7’s manager Jorge Mendes also spoke that he is in touch with Real Madrid. Ever since the fans are also keen on having CR7 back in Real Madrid colours. Now ahead of Real Madrid vs Atalanta, Round of 16, leg two, Champions League 2020-21. Zinedine Zidane was asked about the CR7’S possible return to Bernabeu. Now, the Real Madrid manager’s reply was quite a stunning one and surely after reading this the fans can't contain their excitement. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Return Shrugged Off by Bianconeri CEO Fabio Paratici, Says ‘CR7 Surely Represents the future of Juventus'.

Zidane did not shrug off the rumours of his comeback with Real Madrid and said, “Yes, it may be. We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here." But in the next sentence, he stated that for now, Cristiano Ronaldo is a Juventus player and he was quite lucky to train him at Real Madrid. Talking about the match, Real Madrid has already announced the squad for the upcoming game. Check out the full squad below:

However, Juventus has gunned down rumours of his Real Madrid return and had said that Cristiano Ronaldo is the future of Juventus. We are sure Real Madrid fans are now smiling ear to ear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).