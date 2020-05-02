David Beckham Birthday Special: Five Best Goals by the Former England Captain

David Beckham (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Football icon David Beckham may have bid adieu to the game back in 2013 but his exploits on the field continue to inspire a generation of budding athletes who wish to take soccer. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and England star possessed a magic right foot and an impressive work rate which was next to none. With 115 appearances for the Three Lions, he is one of England’s all-time greats. David Beckham was part of the Class of 92 club which boasted greats like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. David Beckham, Family Thanks Frontline Workers for Fight Against COVID-19.

He won 17 major honours during his illustrious career which included a historic treble in 1999 and league titles in England, Spain, USA and France. He was twice a runner up at the FIFA World Player of the Year awards which was held in 1999 and 2001. Becks’ popularity knows no bounds outside football and everything he is part of becomes a media frenzy. On David Beckham’s 45th birthday, we take a look at his top 5 goals. David Beckham One of the Best of All Time in Midfield, Says Brazilian Ronaldo.

Half-line stunner versus Wembley, 1996

David Beckham announced his arrival on the football scene with a goal considered one of the best ever in the history of English Premier League. Becks saw Wembley keeper off his line and beat him with a precise lob just outside the halfway line.

40-yard drive versus Levante, 2004

Playing for mighty Galacticos against Levante, midfield general David Beckham took on two Levante defenders and let fly a 40-yard pile driver which found the top corner with ease.

Free kick vs Real Zaragoza, 2004

The art of scoring long-range curling free kicks seems to be disappearing these days. But back in his prime, Becks used to score such goals with ease. His sublime effort against Real Zaragoza left the fans speechless as they could not help but admire the beauty of the strike.

Free Kick vs Liverpool, 1997

A Manchester United’s legend’s career can never be complete without a wonder goal against arch-rivals Liverpool. Becks silenced Anfield with this super effort in the 70th minute of the game to give the Red Devils a much-deserved win.

The goal that shook the world vs Greece, 2001

David Beckham’s career always had flashpoints but none bigger than his goal against Greece. England were trailing at home to Greece and needed a draw to progress to the 2002 World Cup. Up stepped skipper Beckham to score a 30-yard free-kick what proved to be the last action of the game.

David Beckham the brand often lets people forget what a world-class player he was turning out for some of the biggest clubs in the world. He is truly a modern day great whose winning attitude was infectious and remained a leader until the end of his playing career.