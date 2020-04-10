David Beckham One of the Best of All Time in Midfield, Says Brazilian Ronaldo

Brazilian Ronaldo (Photo Credits: IANS)

London, April 10: Brazilian football great Ronaldo has said that former England captain and his Real Madrid teammate David Beckham is one of the best players of all time. Ronaldo and Beckham were both part of the famous Galacticos' team between 2003 until 2007.

"One of the first people that I ever saw was you," Beckham said to Ronaldo over Instagram Live. "When you walked into the changing room it made me comfortable to be in the club." Ronaldo replied, saying: "Man, you are amazing. For me, you are one of the best of all time in the centre. David Beckham, Family Thanks Frontline Workers for Fight Against COVID-19.

"The way you would touch the ball, the way you could get the ball wherever you want, and without looking at me. I should thank you for the many balls you gave to me," said the ace striker.

While Beckham moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2003, Ronaldo joined them one year earlier from Inter Milan. Beckham also spoke about his new MLS franchise Inter Miami with the club's inaugural season interrupted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"It's difficult times. You know, I think with Inter Miami, this was the first season. We played two games so far. We haven't played a home game yet in our stadium," Beckham said, as quoted by Goal.

"The first week of the lockdown was when we were going to go play our first game. So it's difficult, but I think that the most important thing is that obviously, everybody stays healthy, stays safe, and then we can take the advice of the governments and the places where we're going to be playing. But I think that that's the most important thing.

"With Inter Miami, we're excited...it's a special place with special people and to have the team that we have, to have the players that we have, to have the ownership group and to have the stadium and the (training) facility that we have is really exciting for us.

"I tried to take things from Manchester to Madrid to Milan to PSG, to the (LA) Galaxy. All the teams that I've played at, I tried to take a little bit from every team into this organisation. So we're really excited. We're really excited to be owners of the team. It's something that feels different, but it's special."