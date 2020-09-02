David de Gea has posted a picture with Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas ahead of Germany vs Spain in the UEFA Nations League 2020. Ahead of the match which will be held on September 4, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. David de Gea is a part of Spain, the team had missed out on UEFA Nations League finals as they finished behind England. This year, all eyes will be on David de Gea as he has had an ordinary season at Manchester United. The Red Devils'goal-keeper has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. David de Gea Trolled by Netizens for Shabby Goal-Keeping During Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20 (Watch Video).

The goal-keeper has been trolled by the netizens a lot of time for the kind for the of goals he has left for a while now. A lot of times, de Gea has been trolled mercilessly for he had become more of a liability on the team. In fact, the fans had trolled him severely for the lack of form on several occasions. Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2020, he was seen sweating it out in the nets alongside Sergio Ramos and Jesús Navas who also belong to the same team. For now, let's have a look at the picture by de Gea.

David de Gea (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The team has already reached Stuttgart for the match and the official account of Spain posted a video of the same on social media.

Spain is placed in Group D of the UEFA Nations League alongside teams like Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine. A lot of fans have labelled Germany as the favourites and a few betting sides predict 2-1 win for the Germans.

