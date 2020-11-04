For a couple of days now, the news of Diego Maradona has been doing rounds on social media and the fans were quite worried about the sudden reports about the former Argentine footballer undergoing brain surgery. Now here’s a piece of good news for all the fans that would make them smile from ear-to-ear. The former Argentine footballer’s surgery has been completed successfully and is on a way to recovery. The doctor has removed the blood clot and the legendary footballer will be under observation. "It's under control, there's a little drainage (of blood). He'll remain under observation,” said the doctor. Diego Maradona Health Update: Argentinian Football Legend to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clot on Brain.

It was on Tuesday that the 60-year-old started feeling unwell and a series of tests revealed that he had a clot in his brain. Maradona has already survived a couple of heart attacks. Prior to this, he also contracted with hepatitis and had also undergone gastric bypass surgery. Many fans have gathered outside the hospital to render their support to the legendary footballer. Even when he was being shifted to another hospital after, fans shouted out his name and had banners with them which read, "Come on Diego."

The former Argentine footballer is accompanied by one of his daughters named Giannina. "I came with my wife to support the greatest player of all time. Once more his health has played a trick on him but he has antibodies to recover with the help of the people," said one of the fans to the news agencies. We wish Diego Maradona a speedy recovery!

