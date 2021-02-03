Real Madrid are once again sweating over the fitness as the Belgian winger missed the recent training session on Tuesday. The former Chelsea star since his arrival at the Spanish capital has been plagued with injuries and has hardly made the impact many would have expected him to, missing more games than he has played for the record Spanish champions. Levante Stun Real Madrid 2-1 in La Liga 2020-21.

There is no official confirmation by Real Madrid if Eden Hazard has picked up any new injury but according to a report from Marca, that the 30-year-old’s absence from the training session was related to fitness issues.

Eden Hazard was Real Madrid’s last big signing but the Belgian has failed to make the desired impact in Madrid due to injury struggles. This season has been the same for the 30-year-old as he has made 13 appearances for the Los Blancos, missing 17 games due to various fitness-related issues.

The Belgian winger has been struggling with injuries as first an ankle issue kept him out for several games last season following which he missed few matches due to a muscle injury. Later a positive COVID-19 diagnosis saw the 30-year-old remain out of action for some time after which he missed another eight games due to a muscular problem.

However. Eden Hazard had started to get some regular game time under his belt in recent times, featuring in Real Madrid’s last six games, though not playing the entire 90 minutes in any of them. And with his most recent issue, the Belgian remains a doubt for the Huesca clash this weekend.

Zinedine Zidane’s men suffered defeat in their previous La Liga game against Levante, losing second spot to rivals Barcelona in the process and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Real Madrid are currently third in the league, 10 points behind leaders Atletico, who have a game in hand.

