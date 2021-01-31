Real Madrid locked horns with Levante last night and the Los Blancos registered a 1-2 loss. The match was held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and the Los Blancos were clearly the favourites for the game. But things clearly did not pan out the way the Los Blancos wanted them to be. They were stunned by Levante and this surely did not go down well with the fans. They trolled the team on social media. A few of them even said that they are losing out hopes for the title race. The team by now has faced four losses in the tournament. La Liga 2021: Real Madrid Loses 2-1 to Levante in Another Slip in Spanish League Title Race.

Talking about the game, the visiting team clearly dominated the game right from the start. Levante had the ball for about 54 per cent on the times. They took 14 shots and eight of them ended up being on target. Real Madrid on the other hand, took eight shots and which a couple of them ended on target. Marco Asensio netted the first goal in the game at the 13th minute of the match. 20 minutes later, Jose Luis Morales Nogales netted an equaliser. Roger Marti was the one who scored the second goal for the visiting team. Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

Guys, forget about the la liga title. Forget about the UCL. We are so bad it is beyond a joke. Zidane keeps playing the same midfield, like it just doesn’t work anymore, he just doesn’t get it. — HRTG - PES Mobile (@HRT12334) January 30, 2021

Poor defence

Poor defense, or poor attack, everyone always blaming d defense when thy have really tried this season our problem is the attack, we can't score goals ffs, courtois is really trying i just pity him all his efforts are being wasted no one can blame militao and odri is just naive — Professor (@JinaduMichealO) January 30, 2021

Heartbreak

The Kind of HEART BREAK I've suffered from this my club called REAL MADRID Eee, Only God Can Console Me.. Well, I choose to Carry Real Madrid Cross, So Lemme Continue Facing The HEART BREAK. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/anydatU7Dm — 🇳🇬💫💫MARSTHERDARN™💫💫🇳🇬 (@marstherdarn) January 30, 2021

Another one

Supporting Real Madrid offlate dey give heartbreak pass I no dey fit watch wanna match sef ,mtcheew 🤧 — STRONGMAN BA KOBBE💥 (@1KobbeBrown) January 30, 2021

Real Madrid is currently placed on number two of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The team has won 12 games out of 20 and lost four. An equal number of games ended with a draw.

