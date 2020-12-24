Manchester United played against Everton last night at the Goodison Park in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup 2020-21. The Red Devils won the game by 2-0 but here was this untoward incident which was brushed under the carpet. Edinson Cavani was seen grabbing Yerry Mina’s throat and threw him on the ground. Referee Andy Madley who was on the field and took no action and the VAR was not used for the same. Since there was no VAR used in the game, Edinson Cavani was still on the field and his goal at the 88th minute of the game proved to be an assault to the injury. Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Hilarious Lyrical Post After Edinson Cavani Leads Manchester United to Stunning 3-2 Win Over Southampton in EPL 2020-21.

Antony Martial netted the second goal at the 96th minute and took the team to 2-0. Talking about the match, the Red Devils dominated the possession with 65 per cent and the rest was held by Everton. When Edison Cavani had pushed Mina, the scoreline read 0-0. The video of the incident went viral on social media and was further shared by many other netizens.

After the win, Machester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the conference and was asked about the incident. He said since the referee did not take VAR, we have to accept his decision. Gunnar was further asked if Cavani should have been sent back to which he said, "No they are two South Americans that have had battles before, not long ago."

