UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool find themselves in a situation of concern, possibly for the first time in the Arne Slot era, with the club losing their last four matches. The latest setback for the Reds came in their defeat against arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the league and they will need to find a way to mount a comeback when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League this evening. Eintracht Frankfurt are seventh in the German Bundesliga and like Liverpool, they have won and lost in Europe so far, marking this game as important. Eintracht Frankfurt versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Desire Doue Hits Brace, Ousmane Dembele Scores as 10-Men Parisians Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Elias Baum, Nnamdi Collins, and Jessic Ngankam have all been ruled out for hosts Eintracht Frankfurt due to injuries. Robin Koch and Arthur Theate will form the centre-back pairing, with Ellyes Skhiri and Fares Chaibi ahead of them in midfield. Ritsu Doan and Ansgar Knauff will be tasked with drawing out the Liverpool defenders with their direct runs. Jonathan Burkardt is the likely pick for the team to lead their attack.

Hugo Ekitike is şet to return to the Liverpool starting eleven and will replace Alexander Isak in the starting eleven. Florian Wirtz has been enduring a tough time since making his move to Liverpool and needs a big game here in order to get his confidence back. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah are key players in attack and need to create goals for the forward line. With Ryan Gravenberch not fully fit, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister will form the central midfield unit. Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Scores Brace, Gabriel Martinelli on Target as Gunners Register Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Date Thursday, October 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool have an away clash in the UCL 2025-26 coming up as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, October 23. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. For the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

