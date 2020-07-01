Though this season’s Premier League title race has been pretty straight forward, with Liverpool running away with their first domestic title in thirty years. The race for the Golden Boot has been far from it as the top five goal scorers in the league are separated by just three strikes. With seven games left in the current campaign, as many as six players are in contention for EPL 2019-20 Golden Boot award, so let’s take a look at who are they. Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions, Euphoric Fans Celebrate Outside Anfield (Watch Videos).

This current Premier League season has been one of the best in recent years as it has seen some unexpected things take place over the course of the year. Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to their first-ever EPL championship while Chris Wilder is on the verge of guiding his newly-promoted Sheffield United straight into Europe. The relegation battle is also on the knife-edge as at least six teams are in danger of losing their top-flight status. Amul Celebrates Liverpool’s First-Ever Premier League Title With Latest Topical Ad.

There are a lot of things to be decided until the end of the season and one of them is the league’s top scorer. So as Premier League enters into its final stretch, here are the leading contenders for this season’s Golden Boot award in Premier League.

Jamie Vardy (19 Goals, Leicester City)

The Englishman looked to be running away with the award at the start of the season with 13 strikes in just a 10-game period. But goals have dried up for the Leicester front-man as he has managed just 2 in last 10. This has given other strikes an opportunity to regain ground on him

Danny Ings (18 Goals, Southampton)

Ings has been revitalised since his move to Southampton and the Saints have benefitted from the 27-year-old’s form. Ralph Haasenhuttl’s men who were destined to relegation but have steered away from the drop zone and much of it is down to the Englishman’s contribution in the final third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17 Goals, Arsenal)

The Gabon international has been one of the very few positives in a disappointing campaign for the Gunners. Though the quality of service into Aubameyang has been far from decent, the 31-year-old has still managed to be among the goals this season.

Mohamed Salah (17 Goals, Liverpool)

The Egyptian has been one of the best signings in Liverpool’s history. After guiding the Reds to their first-ever EPL title, his eyes will be set on the top scorer's crown. The Egyptian won the title back in 2017-18 and will be hopeful of repeating the feat once again.

Sergio Aguero (16 Goals, Manchester City)

The Argentine has been struggling with injuries this season and has seen his game time cut short due to it. The 32-year-old’s chances to climb up the leaderboard are looking very slim as he was suffered an injury in the game against Burnley and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

