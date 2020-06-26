It is over! Jurgen Klopp Has done it! After 30 long years, the wait finally ends for Liverpool FC and its fans as the Reds are crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history. With the league suspended temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, a formality looked far from it as there were fears of the season being declared null and void. But it wasn’t the case and the red part of Merseyside can finally enjoy their moment of glory. Sports in the Middle of a Pandemic: As Sportspersons Continue to Test Positive for Coronavirus, a Reminder on How Every Game Can Put Players’ and Others’ Lives at Risk!

For the past few months, the world has been struck with an epidemic which has affected the lives of many around the world. People have been staying inside their homes and not gathering in large numbers in order to keep themselves safe. However, all of this went out the window when the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge and emotions erupted at Anfield. Mohamed Salah Emulates Cristiano Ronaldo’s This Prolific Record as Liverpool Thrashes Crystal Palace 4-0.

Liverpool are champions of England 🏆 And here's the scenes at Anfield 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aVqiVxOLNj — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 25, 2020

Chelsea emerged victorious in their game against Manchester City courtesy of goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian. This loss meant City were no longer the reigning champions of England as the crown was passed to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. This was the Reds first title in 30 years and even during a pandemic, it was no surprise that fans gathered outside The Kop to rejoice a long lost dream.

The party at Anfield after the Liverpool Premier League title 🏆❤️#LFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/7KVeH3Zn1f — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) June 25, 2020

The streets outside Anfield were filled with Liverpool faithful celebrating a title they’ve waited three decades for and there was no stopping them. The sky turned Red with the smoke of flares as fans stormed the player’s entrance – without maintaining social distance – singing their songs, dancing and paying homage to their heroes.

The scenes outside Anfield as fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! pic.twitter.com/13tnnOpSlL — Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) June 25, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has finally got Liverpool back in the big leagues. The club currently holds the Champions League (until August), Club World Cup and the Premier League title for the first time in their history. The City has been deserted in recent times due to the current situation but football has brought them back together.

