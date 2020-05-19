Erling Haaland Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi’s This Record During Borussia Dortmund vs Shalke, Bundesliga 2019-20

Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

The impending season of the Bundesliga 2019-20 has begun after a long gap of a couple of months due to the outspread of the coronavirus. The menace of the coronavirus had stalled the live-action across the globe. But now the matches are conducted behind closed doors in the absence of fans. Now Erling Haaland had a wonderful comeback match as he not only scored a goal during the game but also shattered Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s record. The team won the game 4-0. Erling Haaland’s 11-Worded Interview After Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019- 2020 Reminds Fans of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Watch Video).

Talking about the record, Haaland at the age of 19 years has now scored 41 goals this season at just 19 years, nine months and 23 days. Ronaldo was 23 years, three months and six-day-old when he netted 42 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this feat in 2007-08 while he was still playing for Manchester United. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was 22 years, 10 months and six days old when he scored 41 goals for Barcelona.

Erling Haaland was also in the news for his 11 worded post-match interview where he gave almost a worded answer to the four questions asked by the interviewer. The fans found a shade of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he answered the questions. However, this was the first time when he gave very crisp answers. The previous videos also prove that Haaland isn't a big fan of the post-match interview. Talking about the game, Erling scored the first goal at the 29th minute and then Raphael Guerreiro netted a couple of goals. Thorgan Hazard also made it to the score sheet which a goal at the 28th minute. With this, the team won the game 4-0.