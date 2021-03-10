Erling Haaland became one of the top trends on social media after scoring a brace during Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla in Champions League 2020-21. With this, Haaland became the youngest player to score 20 goals in the UCL. But here was this one instance that brought him a yellow card for shouting at the Sevilla FC goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Haaland took three chances for his second goal in the match at the 54th minute of the game. He cited ‘karma’ for his second goal in the game. In the post-match interview, Haaland claimed that Yassine Bounou cheated during the match. Erling Haaland Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to Become Youngest Player to Score 20 Goals in UCL, Norwegian Breaks Major Records During Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla (Watch Video).

“If he stood on his line, I would have scored that one - and that's what happened on the second one. I missed and then he cheated. Then I took it again and scored when he didn't cheat,” he said after the match. Haaland also said that Bono screamed in his face after the first goal and then he thought that he would get to score another goal. By the end, Haaland mentioned that what happened was nice. After the match, things got sorted between the two and the two fist-bumped each other.

Here is the video of the goal by

Yassine Bounou mendapat karma karena telah mengejek Erling Haaland 😤 pic.twitter.com/UdAi2VvL4A — Info Goalkeeper (@infogoalkeeper5) March 10, 2021

Video

7 minutes of chaos summed up in 22 seconds by @ErlingHaaland — in his own words 😬☠️ pic.twitter.com/2OstbpmpDR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 10, 2021

Haaland scored the first goal at the 35th minute of the game and then 54th as mentioned above. The match ended with Borussia Dortmund proceeding to the round of eight.

