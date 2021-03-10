Erling Haaland has been one of the most promising prodigies in the younger lot of football players. Haaland once again grabbed headlines for scoring a brace against Sevilla in the UCL 2020-21. The match ended with the scoreboard reading 2-2 in the second leg and Borussia Dortmund went on to qualify for the next round of the Champions League. With this, the Norwegian by now has scored 20 goals so far in the Champions League. Erling Haaland just took 14 games to reach the milestone of 20 goals and thus surpassed Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He broke a few more records during the UCL second leg. Erling Haaland Quickest to Score 20 Goals in Champions League.

Talking about this record where he surpassed the football stalwarts, Lionel Messi took 40 games to reach the milestone whereas Ronaldo took 56 matches. Robert Lewandowski took 36 games to hit the 20-goal milestone. Harry Kane on the other hand, took 24 games to reach the 20-goal mark. With the 20-goal mark, Haaland equalled Kylian Mbappe to score 19 goals before turning 21. The 20-year-old also surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become to highest-scoring Norwegian in the history of UCL.

For now, check out the video of his goal below:

ERLING HAALAND SCORES A BEAUTIFUL GOAL AGAINST SEVILLA AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/SRQ94ZJOq1 — HaalandReport 🇳🇴 (@HaalandReport) March 9, 2021

Talking about the match, Borussia Dortmund won on the basis of an aggregate of 5-4. "It was a hard game -- I'm tired now, but to be in the next round feels very good. It was a crazy game and a crazy, amazing win," said Haaland after the game. Overall the match turned out to be quite an amazing one!

