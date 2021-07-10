Portugal didn’t have the best time at Euro 2020 as the defending champions were knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Belgium, However, Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar individual campaign, scoring five goals in four games and leading the Euro 2020 Golden Boot chart. However, the Portuguese’s position as top-scorer is in danger with English stars gunning for the spot. So ahead of the final, we take a look at Euro 2020 golden boot tie breakers rules. Ali Daei Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo After CR7 Equals His Record.

However, the 36-year-old’s goal tally in this edition of the Euros is under threat as it could be surpassed or matched by Harry Kane (4 goals) and Raheem Sterling (3 goals) as the duo play in the finals of the competition against Italy on Sunday.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot Race

Who Wins Euro 2020 Golden Boot In Case of A Tie?

According to rules, the player who scores the most goals at the Euros wins the golden boot, but in case of a tie, the player with the most assists record is deemed as the winner. However, if both players have the same number of goals and assists, the player who has played the lowest amount of minutes will win the accolade.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo Win Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the joint highest scorer at Euros, tied with Patrik Schick as both have scored five goals. However, the Portuguese leads the chart as he has played fewer minutes than the Czech star.

Of the remaining contenders, Harry Kane comes the closest with four goals. The England captain can overtake the 36-year-old in the Euro 2020 golden boot hart of manages to score two goals or register a goal and two assists in the final.

