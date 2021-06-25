Ali Daei currently holds the record for being the highest number of goal-scorer in the world. After a brace against France, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record and the Iranian footballer took to social media and hailed the Portugal captain for the feat. Ali took to social media and posted a picture of Ronaldo and had a heartwarming caption to the snap. "I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world," read a part of the caption. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Ali Daei of Iran to Score Most Number of International Goals, CR7 SMASHES More Records During Portugal vs France, Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals from penalties against France in the Euro 2020. The Juventus star already has five goals in his kitty from the last three outings. It is very likely that CR7 wins the Golden Boot this year. During the match against Hungary, he scored a brace and then against Germany he netted one goal. Portugal lost the game 4-2. Then against France, he scored a brace and the match ended with 2-2 draw.

Now, let's have a look at the message by Ali on social media:

Ronaldo responded to Daei with an Instagram story of his own. “True champions remain champions forever. I’m very proud to read such kind words from a huge idol like you. Thank you Ali Daei,” the Portugal legend said. Portugal has qualified for the Round-of -16 already. They were placed in Group F alongside Germany and Hungary.

