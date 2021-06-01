After being postponed last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Euro 2020 would be played this year. Involving a total of 24 competitive sides, the tournament starts on June 11 with Italy and Turkey kicking off proceedings. For the very first time in the history of the tournament, there would be no single host country. Instead, the whole competition is set to be hosted in across 11 cities. The final of the tournament would be played at the Wembley Stadium in London. UEFA Euro 2020: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Other Top Players Who Won’t be Part of This Year’s European Championship.

The final of the tournament would be played at the Wembley Stadium in London. Placed in Group F, defending champions Portugal would have their task cut out if they have to retain their title this year. Euro 2020 or Euro 2021? Here’s What UEFA has to Say About Tournament’s Name.

Euro 2020 Group

Group A Italy Switzerland Turkey Wales

Group B Belgium Denmark Finland Russia

Group C Austria Netherlands North Macedonia Ukraine

Group D Croatia Czech Republic England Scotland

Group E Poland Slovakia Spain Sweden

Group F France Germany Hungary Portugal

Group F has also been called the 'Group of Death' because it consists of three teams who are favourites to win the title. Italy, Belgium, England and Spain, who are the other big names to win this year's competition, are placed in Group A, Group B, Group D and Group E, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).